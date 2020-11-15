MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 251,190 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.76% of MKS Instruments worth $105,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $127.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.51. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $133.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.35.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

MKSI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.80.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $54,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,460.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

