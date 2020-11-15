Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Momo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Momo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup downgraded Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Momo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, 86 Research started coverage on Momo in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.41.

MOMO stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.70. Momo has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $40.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Momo will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Momo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Momo by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Momo by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Momo by 682.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

