Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $15.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 118 properties containing a total of approximately 23.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

