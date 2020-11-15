Montag & Caldwell LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,447,000 after buying an additional 487,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,304,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,734,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,065,000 after acquiring an additional 202,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,831,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,213 shares of company stock worth $69,461,646 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

NYSE:PG opened at $144.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $357.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.