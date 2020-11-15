Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:MAACU)

Montes Archimedes Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MAACU) quiet period will expire on Monday, November 16th. Montes Archimedes Acquisition had issued 40,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAACU opened at $9.98 on Friday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

