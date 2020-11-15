Morgan Stanley Boosts Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $17.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AQN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.98.

AQN opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $65,576,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 37.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,569,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 382.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,585,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,715 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 45.3% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,520,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 451.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,257,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

