Morgan Stanley Increases Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $100.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink restated a sell rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Moderna and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.33.

Moderna stock opened at $89.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average is $67.10. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 17.30. Moderna has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,245,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 27,824 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $1,877,007.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,703,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,242,935.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 624,070 shares of company stock worth $42,336,746. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 550.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 26,330 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 414.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 344,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after buying an additional 277,285 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 78,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

