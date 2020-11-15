Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%.
Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $349.00 million, a P/E ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.71. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $23.52.
In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
About Motorcar Parts of America
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.
