Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $349.00 million, a P/E ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.71. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $23.52.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPAA. TheStreet upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

