MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,382 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 2.30% of MSG Networks worth $12,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MSG Networks by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 46,620 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MSG Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MSG Networks by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MSG Networks by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MSG Networks by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 91,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSG Networks stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. MSG Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $600.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $157.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MSGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In other MSG Networks news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 6,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $67,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 35,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $395,541.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,479 shares of company stock valued at $971,058. 29.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

