M&T Bank Corp Acquires 120,093 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 218.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,093 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,954 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 111.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,704,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,660 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,002 shares of company stock worth $25,423,916 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.64. The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

