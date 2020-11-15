M&T Bank Corp Acquires 362 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.08% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $21,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 328.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,395,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,122 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 794,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,470,000 after buying an additional 456,815 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,926,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,910,000. Finally, Jet Capital Investors L P bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,192,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.87.

WLTW opened at $206.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.