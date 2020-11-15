M&T Bank Corp Buys 54,490 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,490 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $15,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,570,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,342,000 after buying an additional 889,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,060,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,919,000 after buying an additional 87,307 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,548,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,909,000 after buying an additional 778,902 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,342,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,537 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,894,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,117,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 22,120 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $999,160.40. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,481 shares of company stock valued at $22,012,651 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $46.00 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

