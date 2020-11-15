M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $17,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.93.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $242.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.24. The stock has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 88.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

