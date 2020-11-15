M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 226,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,212 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $17,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 570,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,296,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 112.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $84.93 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,246.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares in the company, valued at $88,777,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

