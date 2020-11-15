M&T Bank Corp Has $19.21 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of IQVIA worth $19,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IQVIA from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.78.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $173.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.83. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $180.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.13, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $7,573,708.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,742,181.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

