M&T Bank Corp Has $20.80 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $20,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Novartis by 262.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $86.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.08.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

