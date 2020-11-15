M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,946 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $13,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,133,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,783,000 after purchasing an additional 331,613 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,926,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,266,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,186,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,320,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,070,000 after acquiring an additional 246,376 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. HSBC upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

