M&T Bank Corp Purchases 16,017 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,017 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,559,382,000 after purchasing an additional 190,056 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 411.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,023 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $725,466,000 after buying an additional 1,360,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 362.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,659,085 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $711,764,000 after buying an additional 1,299,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $408.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.42 and a 12-month high of $502.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,063.80, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total value of $581,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,527.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,364 shares of company stock worth $57,352,119 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.