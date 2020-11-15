M&T Bank Corp Purchases 3,958 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,837,643,000 after acquiring an additional 916,632 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,693,000 after purchasing an additional 549,117 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 116.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 480,331 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 30.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,148,000 after purchasing an additional 412,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $73,724,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Argus boosted their target price on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.33.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $356.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $377.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

