M&T Bank Corp Purchases 4,258 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.11% of FMC worth $14,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 3,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth $65,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $108.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $115.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.46 and its 200 day moving average is $103.22.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rowe increased their target price on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

