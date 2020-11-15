M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.09% of Dover worth $14,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Dover by 1.7% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Dover by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.5% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DOV opened at $122.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.03 and its 200 day moving average is $104.17. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $127.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.