M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Texas Instruments by 252.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 55,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 39,454 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 77.3% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 134,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after buying an additional 58,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $156.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

