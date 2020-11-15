M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,201 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $14,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,142,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 3.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,244,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,105,000 after buying an additional 158,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ASML by 139.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,827,000 after buying an additional 112,979 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,304,972,000 after acquiring an additional 92,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,232,000 after acquiring an additional 86,494 shares during the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML opened at $419.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.34. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $421.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.4095 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.60.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

