M&T Bank Corp Sells 150,072 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,072 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 2.59% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $21,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. D. B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $32.16 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

