M&T Bank Corp Sells 19,464 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,464 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $21,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $125.80 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $131.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.