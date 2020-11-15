M&T Bank Corp Sells 46,904 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,904 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.41% of Old Republic International worth $18,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 701,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 78,489 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 67,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,462 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Steven J. Bateman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,476 shares in the company, valued at $376,789.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,320,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,384,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $119,360 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Old Republic International stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.82. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $23.62.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

