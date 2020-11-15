M&T Bank Corp Sells 526 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $20,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $140.34 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

