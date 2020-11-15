M&T Bank Corp Sells 6,298 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.59% of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

VOX stock opened at $112.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.83 and a 200 day moving average of $99.03. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $113.67.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

