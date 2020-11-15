M&T Bank Corp Sells 767 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,292 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 688.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,669 shares of company stock valued at $141,537,766 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price (up from $570.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $528.39.

NFLX opened at $482.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $505.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.47. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.22 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The company has a market cap of $213.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

