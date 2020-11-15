M&T Bank Corp Sells 86,098 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,227,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 86,098 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $20,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 176,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.8% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 113,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 11.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.76. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

