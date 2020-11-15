M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $15,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 18.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $1,036,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,364,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,003,000 after acquiring an additional 115,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on DLR shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.16.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.95, for a total transaction of $209,833.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,833.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,782 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $144.65 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.01.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

