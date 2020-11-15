Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.97% of Mueller Water Products worth $15,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 141,300.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 236.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $286,704.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MWA opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

