Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.14

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.14 and traded as high as $9.48. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 306,246 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTL. Raymond James set a C$11.25 target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.93.

The company has a market cap of $906.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.25%.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark purchased 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$432,400. Insiders have bought a total of 32,415 shares of company stock valued at $304,946 in the last 90 days.

About Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

