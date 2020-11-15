Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.14

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.14 and traded as high as $9.48. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 306,246 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTL. Raymond James set a C$11.25 price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $906.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.25%.

In other Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark purchased 30,600 shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.40 per share, with a total value of C$287,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$432,400. Insiders bought a total of 32,415 shares of company stock valued at $304,946 over the last three months.

About Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

