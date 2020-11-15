Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

MBIO has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Mustang Bio in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.85.

NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,330,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 412,845 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 304.3% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 229,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 172,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

