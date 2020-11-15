Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 5.66% of Nathan’s Famous worth $11,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NATH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 528.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

NATH stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $80.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Nathan’s Famous Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.