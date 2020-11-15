National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$60.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAR.UN. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.75 to C$56.25 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James set a C$55.50 price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.94.

Shares of CAR.UN opened at C$51.06 on Wednesday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$36.40 and a 12 month high of C$61.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

