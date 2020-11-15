Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.02

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.02 and traded as high as $15.50. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 45,414 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NRP shares. ValuEngine lowered Natural Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Natural Resource Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The company has a market cap of $186.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). Natural Resource Partners had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 107.88%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after buying an additional 59,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 929,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after buying an additional 35,264 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter worth $31,000. 38.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

