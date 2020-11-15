NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $174.82

NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $174.82 and traded as high as $200.50. NCC Group plc (NCC.L) shares last traded at $194.26, with a volume of 234,351 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded NCC Group plc (NCC.L) to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 233.40 ($3.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 185.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 174.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from NCC Group plc (NCC.L)’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. NCC Group plc (NCC.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 119.05%.

About NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

