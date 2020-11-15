Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company. It provides turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers across several health and wellness verticals, including legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals and white label consumer packaged goods. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Quebec. “

NEPT has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

NEPT stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $238.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 89,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 527,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 100,366 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 314.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

