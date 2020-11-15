Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Newmark Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Newmark Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmark Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.90.

NMRK opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 3.98%. Equities analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

