Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the industrial goods maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Nidec from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NJDCY opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. Nidec has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Nidec had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. Analysts predict that Nidec will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

