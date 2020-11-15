Nord/LB Analysts Give Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) a €140.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €126.20 ($148.47) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €152.16 ($179.01).

FRA HNR1 opened at €146.00 ($171.76) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €130.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €142.53. Hannover Rück SE has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

