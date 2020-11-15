Nord/LB Reiterates “€7.00” Price Target for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) (FRA:PBB)

Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) (FRA:PBB) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.02 ($10.61).

Shares of FRA:PBB opened at €7.29 ($8.58) on Wednesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG has a 12-month low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 12-month high of €15.46 ($18.19). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.09.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

