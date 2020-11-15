Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Given a C$45.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NPI. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. CSFB set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$44.50.

TSE NPI opened at C$42.86 on Wednesday. Northland Power Inc. has a 1 year low of C$20.52 and a 1 year high of C$45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion and a PE ratio of 22.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$42.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.29.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$429.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$442.00 million. Research analysts expect that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

