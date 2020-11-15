NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $13,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 1,007.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NWE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

NorthWestern stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. On average, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.