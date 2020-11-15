NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) versus Its Competitors Critical Review

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: NBY) is one of 762 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare NovaBay Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Competitors 7471 20276 38254 1547 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 35.67%. Given NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.96, suggesting that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 0.69, suggesting that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals -98.23% -797.53% -74.38% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,747.37% -171.60% -30.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals $6.60 million -$9.65 million -1.27 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.96 billion $223.49 million -2.18

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals rivals beat NovaBay Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market. It also develops auriclosene, a synthetic molecule for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop auriclosene for veterinary markets for companion animals. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

