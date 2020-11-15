OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $1.74 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.51.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Several research firms have commented on OCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their target price on OncoCyte from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoCyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also developes DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.