Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $280.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2022 earnings at $18.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMGN. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $232.00 to $222.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.77.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $237.36 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016,641 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Amgen by 87.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after buying an additional 3,911,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after buying an additional 2,267,217 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Amgen by 42.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after buying an additional 586,896 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amgen by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after buying an additional 561,293 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.