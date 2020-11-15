Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.63

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.63 and traded as high as $3.01. Optical Cable shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 58,480 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.64 million for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.12%.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.